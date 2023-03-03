COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 87-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash in Comstock Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on E MN Avenue near 36th Street between a minivan and an ATV. The 87-year-old man who was driving the ATV was flung from the vehicle and was unconscious when deputies found him.

The Galesburg/Charleston Fire Department and Life Care treated the man for injuries before he was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition, deputies said.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.