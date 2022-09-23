ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman got into what police called an “alleged verbal altercation” while she passed out pamphlets. She was shot in the shoulder.

The woman then drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department to report it and was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Police did not say what kind of pamphlets she was distributing or where exactly in Ionia County she was shot.

MSP Lakeview Post is investigating the shooting. When it is complete, detectives will forward to the report to the Ionia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to decide if the county prosecutor will issue charges.