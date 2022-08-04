CENTREVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two young girls are missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County. Police believe their mother took them.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker went missing from the yard of their foster parents on Thomas Court near Center Court in Centreville, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said they believe that the children were taken by their biological mother, Samantha Hope Prewitt, who lost rights to the girls. She recently threatened to take them as they played outside, troopers said.

Police are looking for a dark blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan license plate EPE5916.

Six-year-old Alexandra is described as 3’ 7” and 45 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink shorts with white stripes and pink Crocs shoes.

Eleven-year-old Jerrica is described as 4’6” and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black leggings and blue Crocs shoes.

Jerrica Hope Tucker, missing out of St. Joseph County (Aug. 4, 2022)

Alexandra Jay Prewitt, missing out of St. Joseph County (Aug. 4, 2022)

Samantha Hope Prewitt, who police believe took her 6 and 11 year-old-children from their foster parents in St. Joseph County on Thursday. (Aug. 4, 2022)

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or St. Joseph County dispatch at 269.467.4195.