GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Eastown Community Association is holding its 50th Annual Eastown Streetfair today.

The free event is taking place on Wealthy Street, Ethel Street, and the HUB Lot in the heart of the Eastown Business District. There is over 100 vendor booths and non-profit organizations, food booths and live performances set to take place at the main stage at Wealthy and Giddings.

This year’s musical lineup includes Selkie, Low Phase, Valentiger and many more.

“Street fair started as a way to celebrate the establishment of the Eastown community center,” Pamela Goderski, Eastown Community Association board member said.

Vendors will be on the street until 8 p.m. The Eastown Streetfair will be going on until 10 p.m. tonight.