3 injured after fight in Kalamazoo residence

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a residence Saturday afternoon.

Deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fight and multiple people being stabbed around noon in the 5000 block of Coddington Lane, just south of 11th Street and W. KL Avenue.

Authorities say three people were taken to Borgess and Bronson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say what started the fight or how many people were stabbed.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8821 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.