ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews responded to three more fires at an apartment complex in Alpine Township Saturday night following another fire that crews put out Saturday morning, according to Alpine Township Fire Department.

Several departments responded to a fire at York Creek apartments off Yorkland Drive near 4 Mile Road a little after 6 p.m. The Alpine Township Fire Department said that the fire was put out and that there were no injuries.

According to the fire department, 24 units were displaced because of the fire.

The is no word on how bad the damage is or how the fire started.

There were two other stove fires that were put out Saturday night at York Creek as well.

Early Saturday morning, there was another fire that caused 36 apartment units to be evacuated.

The fire remains under investigation.