GRPD: Man wounded in early Sunday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was wounded in a shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side early Sunday only about half an hour after a girl was wounded in a separate incident.

It happened around 2:55 a.m. near Horton Avenue SE and Burton Street SE, where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Police were seen taping off the parking lot to Robbins Lockshop, but it is uncertain if that is where the shooting happened.

The man’s condition was not known later Sunday.

Earlier, responded to a 10-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg on Temple Street around 2:30 a.m.

Additionally, a man fired two shots near a crowd at the 1500 block of Wealthy Street near Yesterdog around 1 a.m. No one was hurt and police are still looking for the suspect.

These incidents are believed to be unrelated but remain under investigation by GRPD. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (616) 456-3400 or contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.