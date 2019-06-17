2 MI hospitals get $1.3M to address opioid misuse

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Two hospital systems in the state are getting money to help battle Michigan’s growing opioid addiction crisis.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding Monday at Wayne State University.

Beaumont Hospital in southeast Michigan and Munson Medical Center in northern lower Michigan Michigan, will initially receive $1.3 million in public and private grants to help treat opioid use disorder from first contact at an emergency or primary care facility to long-term treatment. The money will fund pilot projects to provide medication-assisted treatment to hospitalized patients who are diagnosed with opioid use disorder.

Additionally, Wayne State University will receive a grant to coordinate addiction treatment for jail inmates as part of a $1.5 million initiative.

The Michigan Opioid Partnership combines state and private money to decrease opioid overdoses and death “through prevention, treatment, harm reduction and sustained recovery,” a news release states.

The governor says the problem is widespread and has no limits.

“The opioid crisis knows no boundaries. It is not geographically bound in one part of our state, racially, it is not a partisan issue and it certainly doesn’t discriminate along socioeconomics or age,” Whitmer said.

The Michigan Opioid Partnership says the number of annual opioid-related deaths have tripled since 2011.

>>A Killer Among Us: Inside West Michigan’s opioid epidemic

Those involved with the project say additional grants for other hospitals are likely to be announced in the coming months.