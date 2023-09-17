PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested in connection to a store break-in in Porter Township Thursday night, according to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at MEGA liquor and smoke on M-40 near 84th Avenue. When they arrived they found out that two suspects had broken into the store and stole $3,000 worth of merchandise.

The sheriff’s office said during the investigation it was determined that the same suspects had stolen $2,300 worth of merchandise 10 days earlier while the store was open.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects from evidence on the scene and help from the public. Both suspects admitted to both thefts at the store as well as breaking and entering at a store in Cass County.

The two were arrested on felony charges of breaking and entering a building.

The sheriff’s office said they will be facing other charges from the other

incidents.