1984 coach: Wolverines have ‘chance of a lifetime’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOOD) — Among the fans flocking to Omaha to cheer on the Wolverines as they play in the College World Series finals is former Michigan baseball coach Bud Middaugh.

Middaugh coached the last Michigan team to make an appearance in the CWS, which was in 1984. His players surprised him with a flight from Florida to Nebraska.

Under Middaugh, Michigan won six Big Ten championships and played in the College World Series four times, though they never won the national championship.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime. It’s like a bucket list, really,” Middaugh said of the current team’s CWS run. “The experience is phenomenal. You wish that every Michigan team would have this kind of experience. We came out four times and we didn’t get this far. There weren’t this many people here to support us. But this is a fantastic year that’s happening.”

He said he would love to see Michigan hoist the trophy.

“It would mean the world,” he said. “That’s something I always wanted to do. If (current head coach) Erik (Bakich) can do it, I think that’s fantastic. Michigan is such an outstanding institution. They support their programs unbelievably. They deserve a championship. I sure hope they can get it.”

The first pitch of the deciding Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Michigan won Game 1 Monday and Vanderbilt took Game 2 Tuesday.