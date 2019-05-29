News

Boy, 11, killed after being hit by deputy's cruiser in BC

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:47 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 07:54 AM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old boy has died after being hit by a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night in Battle Creek.

Police say the boy was riding a pocket bike around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Michigan Avenue near Lenon Street when he was hit by the deputy's cruiser. The deputy was responding to a report of a burglary in progress in Springfield at the time.

The boy was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he died.

The deputy was not hurt but was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Battle Creek to be evaluated.

The crash investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries