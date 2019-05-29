Boy, 11, killed after being hit by deputy's cruiser in BC
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old boy has died after being hit by a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night in Battle Creek.
Police say the boy was riding a pocket bike around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Michigan Avenue near Lenon Street when he was hit by the deputy's cruiser. The deputy was responding to a report of a burglary in progress in Springfield at the time.
The boy was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he died.
The deputy was not hurt but was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Battle Creek to be evaluated.
The crash investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.
