11 veterans dead amid COVID-19 investigation at Massachusetts home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately following the death of more than 10 residents, some of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Veteran’s Services Anthony Preston told WWLP, WOOD TV8’s Chicopee sister station, that as as of Monday, the home had confirmed the following:

11 veteran resident deaths (five of which tested positive for COVID-19, five pending test results, and one is unknown)

11 veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19

25 veteran residents pending test results

Five staff tested positive

Medical information regarding individual staff and veteran residents is deemed private and cannot be shared

Val Liptak, RN, who is currently the CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospitals, will replace Bennett Walsh as superintendent and assume responsibility for the administration of the Soldiers’ Home at this time.

Preston said in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the residents who tested positive or awaiting results have been isolated and staff members who had contact with them have been advised to quarantine.

Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Dan Tsai in a statement to WWLP said it’s imperative the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home provides a safe environment for the veteran residents and the dedicated staff who serve them:

“We have also implemented an onsite clinical command team comprised of medical, epidemiological, and operational experts responsible for the comprehensive and rapid response to the outbreak of COVID-19. “All of these enhancements will build upon the existing protocols and work that align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidance. “Today’s actions underscore the state’s commitment to our veterans and frontline health care employees during this unprecedented public health crisis.” Dan Tsai, Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary

On March 23, the state Department of Veteran’s Services confirmed a resident at the Soldiers’ Home tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Alex Morse also released a statement expressing how devastating and grief-stricken it is to hear about the outbreak at the Soldier’s Home.