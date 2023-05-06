HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a rollover crash in Holland Township early Saturday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a rollover crash on northbound US-31 near New Holland Street.

An investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer heading north on US-31, driven by a 27-year-old West Olive man, left the road and rolled several times.

The sheriff’s office said the man died.

No one else was in the car.

Northbound US-31 was closed in the area for several hours while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.