1 injured in motorcycle crash in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and Holland Township Fire Rescue responded to a car vs motorcycle crash a little before noon on Sunday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of East Lake Blvd and North Park Drive, between a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic. The Honda driver was waiting to make a turn and was struck by the motorcycle as he began his turn.

The 31-year-old Holland Township resident received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The 26-year-old drive of the Harley Davidson was transported to Spectrum Butterworth by Aero Med with life threatening injuries. The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet.

Officials say Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and that the accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.