KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Kalamazoo Saturday night according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near east Prouty Street and north Burdick Street around 7:30 p.m.

KDPS said that there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.