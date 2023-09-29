COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead following a crash in Comstock Township overnight, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:21 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a car hitting a person on 26th Street south of H Avenue. We’re told the car was heading northbound when it hit the victim while they were walking on the side of the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.