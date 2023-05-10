Aero Med on the scene of a crash on M-44 west of Belding on May 10, 2023. (Courtesy Bob Gosnell)

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash west of Belding Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on M-44 near Storey Road/M-91 in Otisco Township. Deputies said in a Thursday press release that a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe hit the back of a semi trailer.

The Tahoe’s driver, a 43-year-old woman from Ada, was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. She was recovering at home as of Thursday afternoon.

The 35-year-old Holland man driving the semi was not hurt.

The crash was under investigation. Deputies did not suspect alcohol or speed as factors.