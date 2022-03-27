KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Both West Michigan University and Michigan were looking to get to the Frozen Four during their games Sunday.

For the Broncos, things didn’t go as the team hoped, with a loss to Minnesota. The Broncos were coming off an overtime win in the regional semifinals.

Minnesota was the first on the board in the first period.

Ronnie Attard almost scored for the Broncos but it was called offsides.

The Gophers were up two to nothing in the third, and a goal from Minnesota’s Blake Mclaughlin brought the final score to 3-0.

Minnesota will take on Minnesota State in the Frozen Four.

On the other side of the bracket, Michigan successfully punched the ticket to TD Garden in Boston with a win over Quinnipiac.

They quickly started off the game ahead, with Thomas Bordeleau bringing the team to 2-0. Another goal, and then Nick Blankenburg set up Garrett Van Wyhe to bring the score to 4-0.

In the third period Quinnipiac brought the score within one, but Michigan end victorious with a 7-4 win.

Michigan will take on Denver on April 7 in the Frozen Four. It’s the first time in four years the Wolverines have made it that far.