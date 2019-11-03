Ferris, GVSU win ahead of conference showdown next week

Grand Rapids, Mich (WOOD) — Both Grand Valley State and Ferris State earned decisive victories Saturday before the two meet again in the next installment of the Anchor-Bone Classic next week.

The Lakers drubbed non-conference foe William Jewell College, 63-10. The Lakers jumped out to a 28-3 first half lead behind three touchdown passes by Cole Kotopka to Brandon Wadley.

GVSU is now 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the league standings.

Ferris State improved its league mark to 7-0 and overall season record to 9-0 picking up a 52-0 win over Michigan Tech.

Travis Russell threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Bulldogs.

Davenport fell to Wayne State 34-0. The Panthers are now 3-5 overall.