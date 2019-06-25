U of M World Series run holds deeper meaning for dad

OMAHA, Neb. (WOOD) — For the past six weeks, hotel lobbies have become the office for Ferris State University Athletic Director Perk Weisenberger and his wife.

“The parents are joking. We’re laughing ‘bout whether we’re going to have jobs when we get back. But nobody would miss this for the world,” Weisenberger said Tuesday.

He’s traveled 7,997 since the Wolverines started their improbable run for the College World Series. The journey has taken him to Nebraska twice, Oregon, California, back home and then back to Nebraska.

“I’ve got wonderfully understanding people at Ferris State. Fortunately, school is out. If there is a time of year… for this to happen, it’s now,” Weisenberger said.

A courtesy photo shows Jack Weisenberger with his grandfather. (Perk Weisenberger)

For most parents of the players, the College World Series is a once in a lifetime experience. But not for Weisenberger. As athletic director, he’s seen Ferris State’s teams perform on this stage repeatedly in recent years. The Bulldogs have played for national championships in football, hockey, volleyball, soccer and basketball.

These experiences are what Weisenberger dreams of for his student-athletes.

“I’m an emotional type of individual, I really am. So, when our student-athletes get an opportunity at Ferris State to compete on that big stage and create those same lifelong memories, I’m just so happy for the student-athletes,” Weisenberger said.

But this run is different. Weisenberger is watching his own son play for the school where his father starred.

A courtesy photo shows the University of Michigan baseball team Jack Weisenberger’s grandfather played on. (Perk Weisenberger)

Weisenberger’s father, Jack, played football and baseball at Michigan. He was the captain of the 1948 baseball team.

A courtesy photo shows Jack Weisenberger’s cleats in glove resting in the lockerroom. (Perk Weisenberger)

Weisenberger’s son, also named Jack, wears the No. 48 in his grandfather’s honor. And at a recent game, Weisenberger’s other son, Joe, donned the jersey his grandfather wore decades ago.

“When it’s your own kid, your own son? You know, you’re with your wife and our other son, Joe, and knowing that my dad who passed away recently is looking down on Jack and Michigan,” said an emotional Weisenberger. “Yeah, his team, it is very special.”