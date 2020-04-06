No tournament, no problem: MSU band to rally fans on YouTube

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to finding a way to unite during this time of quarantine and isolation, Michigan State University’s slogan rings true: Spartans will.

The coronavirus pandemic forced officials to cancel this year’s NCAA tournament, sidelining the Spartans’ chance at the championship.

“Tonight would have been the national championship basketball game and we Spartans believe we would have been there and we would’ve won. So, the alumni band came together to play the fight song in honor of our team and Spartans everywhere,” MSU Alumni Band member Dalin Clark said Monday.

Clark says the band is a pretty tight-knit group with a number of Facebook pages. A total of 75 band members have sent in videos of themselves playing “Victory for MSU” on their instruments.

At 9 p.m. Monday, the group invites all Spartans to watch the MSU Alumni Band’s YouTube channel for the performance and sing or play along.

Clark says nonmusical Spartans can fly their flag to show support.