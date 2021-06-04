Niko Kavadas hits 2 of Notre Dame’s 4 HRs in win over CMU

by: Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame’s four home runs and the Irish beat Central Michigan 10-0 to start the South Bend Regional.

Kavadas hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth.

Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame.

Jared Miller led off the fourth with a triple and then scored on a ground out by Carter Putz. Spencer Myers singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out six and only allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings.

