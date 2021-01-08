Williams-led Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan St

Michigan State’s Joshua Langford, right, and Rocket Watts (2) celebrate along with Joey Hauser (20) and Foster Loyer, left, during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Trevion Williams made a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, rallying Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 on after trailing by 17.

Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans.

Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers.

The Spartans missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall.