BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The eighth-ranked Ferris State's men's basketball team used a key 15-3 second half run to take control and eventually defeat GLIAC rival, and 17th ranked Grand Valley State 85-73 Thursday night in Big Rapids.

The women's game proved to be much closer as the third-ranked Lakers rallied from an eight-point second half deficit to knock off Ferris State 72-68.