Wagner scores 20, No. 3 Michigan handles Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) drives on Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Mike Smith added 12 to lift No. 3 Michigan to a 71-64 victory over Rutgers.

Hunter Dickinson added 10 points for the Wolverines, who won their second straight game since returning from a lengthy layoff after the athletic department paused activities for coronavirus-related reasons.

Michigan avoided a slip-up before its showdown at No. 4 Ohio State this weekend.

Jacob Young scored 16 points for Rutgers, which led early but lacked the offensive sharpness necessary to keep up with Michigan.