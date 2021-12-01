UNC rolls by No. 24 Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) guards Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled No. 24 Michigan 72-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

North Carolina led 29-27 at the half but shot 58% after the break to turn the game into a surprising rout.

Dawson Garcia added 14 points while Armando Bacot had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson fouled Bacot twice in a span of 12 seconds early in the second half and headed to the bench with four fouls.

UNC took advantage while Dickinson sat for more than 10 minutes.