Tournament canceled, Hope’s star women’s basketball team denied shot at national title

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — With a 96-7 collegiate record heading into Wednesday’s MIAA Tournament semifinal matchup with Calvin, the Hope women’s basketball class of 2021 will be remembered as one of the best in school history.

Hope has not lost a game since the 2018-19 season, winning 43 consecutive games.

Yet, they will not get a chance to complete those incredible seasons with a national title. Each of the last two NCAA Division III tournaments have been canceled due to the pandemic.



“Especially after last year and having that get canceled and then kind of building our hopes this whole summer, fall, and then having it be canceled again is kind of the big kicker,” Hope senior Olivia Voskuil said.

Those thoughts were echoed by classmate Sydney Muller.

“We’re really, really disappointed. Last year was really hard. This year, we thought would be a little different and it’s not and that’s something that, you know, we’ve had our time to cry over, we’ve been frustrated, we’ve been mad, we’ve had all the emotions, but it brought us closer together,” Muller explained.



Head coach Brian Morehouse thought highly of the seniors when he recruited them to join his program. He applauds their amazing growth during their time at Hope.



“They’ve embodied everything that we would hope for in the whole college experience both on and off the court,” Morehouse continued. “They are workers and so they arrived, they were very good players, but to watch their improvement throughout their four years has been remarkable.”



While it would be ideal for this senior class to go out with two undefeated seasons and another MIAA Tournament title, Morehouse believes the class has already cemented its legacy.