HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Rivals Calvin University and Hope College will face off on the basketball court Wednesday night.

The game will mark the 208th between the two schools, with only 98 points separating the two teams over those games.

For freshman players who haven’t experienced the rivalry yet, “I don’t think there’s anything you can truly show them until they see it,” Hope head coach Greg Mitchell said.

“I think it’s going to be a possession battle, we got to win the possession battle,” Mitchell said. “It’s a really good rebounding team, Calvin has great size, so we got to take care of the ball, we got to do a good job defending internally.”

Mitchell is 9-10 against Calvin.

“I’m going to put my money on the tougher team wins,” he said.