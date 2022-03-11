Spartans pull away late to beat No. 12 Wisconsin

Michigan State’s Julius Marble II (34) shoots over Wisconsin’s Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Bingham Jr. matched his career high with 19 points and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final 93 seconds to send seventh-seeded Michigan State over No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The Spartans lost five of their last seven regular-season games but have reached the conference tourney semifinals by winning two straight in Indianapolis.

The Badgers (24-7) were led by Brad Davison with 23 points. Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis struggled. He was 3 of 19 and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, playing through an ankle injury.