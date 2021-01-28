Rutgers staggers Michigan State, 1st win over Spartans

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Myles Johnson scored 13 points with 14 rebounds and five blocked shots and Rutgers staggered Michigan State 67-37, allowing the fewest points ever since joining the Big Ten and defeating the Spartans for the first time.
The Spartans were coming off a 20-day pause after a series of positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff, and may have been caught flat-footed as Rutgers opened the game on a 15-0 run. It took 32 minutes before Johnson was the first player to reach double-figure scoring, eventually joined by Geo Baker with 11 points and five steals and Jacob Young with 10 points.
No Michigan State player scored more than seven.