Ric Wesley steps down as head coach of GVSU men’s basketball

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Ric Wesley is stepping down as the head coach of the Grand Valley State University men’s basketball team after nearly two decades with the program.

In his 18 years as the Lakers’ head coach, he guided GVSU to a 356-170 overall record, which included 233 conference wins, and back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight in 2008. This season the lakers finished the year 17-12.

Wesley released a statement on decision to step down as head coach:

“Today I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on my 18 years as head coach of GVSU Basketball. It is always hard to leave places you love but now seems like the right time for new energy and enthusiasm to direct our program. Not sure what lies next, but I’m excited to see if there is a new challenge out there that I can help with.

“As long as I can remember my goal was to be a head basketball coach. After 23 years as a D1 assistant, GVSU gave me that opportunity. I want to especially thank my two Athletic Directors, Tim Selgo, for giving me that chance and Keri Becker, for her support these past five years. For that I am eternally grateful.

“Coming back to the state of Michigan and GVSU has been a great blessing to our family. My parents, in-laws and extended family were able to share in the many great memories we have made here. Both of my children are now proud GVSU grads.

“Administrators, support staff, athletic trainers and more. There are so many people on and off campus I owe a debt of gratitude to. Nobody can do this job alone. Thanks to all that have contributed to our program over the years. I hope to see many of you in person in the next few weeks to thank you personally.

“It is difficult to express the love, respect and gratitude I feel toward the many players, student-assistants and coaches who have been on this journey with me. The many young men that have come through our program have represented our university in a first-class manner. Their efforts while here and the contributions they are now making as husbands, fathers and leaders in their communities gives me a great sense of pride. My many outstanding assistants have been the backbone of our program. Their effort, loyalty, talents and commitment to GVSU Basketball has been inspiring and greatly appreciated.

“Finally, a special thanks to my children Charlie and Caroline and especially my wife Patricia. They have made many sacrifices and contributions to help make my coaching time here successful. I could not have done it without them.”

Ric Wesley