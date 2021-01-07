Owusu leads No. 12 Maryland past No. 23 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points, Katie Benzan added 19 points and No. 12 Maryland beat No. 23 Michigan State 93-87.

Maryland led by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run.

Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it. Diamond Miller scored 14 points for Maryland.

Nia Clouden scored a career-high 32 points for Michigan State.