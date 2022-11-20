FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and No. 23 Michigan beat Fairfield 69-53 on Sunday in the Wolverines’ first road game of the season.

Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in its 10-2 run to close the first quarter. Following MacKenzie Daleba’s layup for a 13-12 Stags lead, Maddie Nolan and Phelia each made a 3-pointer and Michigan (4-0) never trailed again.

Michigan expanded the lead to 34-25 at halftime then started the third with a 19-8 run for a 53-33 advantage.

The Wolverines shot 49% and distributed 16 assists on 24 baskets. Michigan entered play leading the Big Ten in assists, averaging 26 per game.

Callie Cavanaugh scored 12 points for Fairfield (2-3) and Izabela Nicoletti Leite and Mimi Rubino each scored 10.