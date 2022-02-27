No. 21 Iowa shares Big Ten title with win over Michigan.

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, center, loses the ball between Iowa forward Addison O’Grady, left, and guard Caitlin Clark, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan.

It’s the first conference regular-season title for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten) since 2008, who shared the championship with Ohio State.

Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.1 points per game, had a career-high 46 points against the Wolverines in a 98-90 loss on February 6. She was just as effective in this game, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 11 in 3-pointers.