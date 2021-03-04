No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State

The Michigan bench reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines had a chance to clinch the championship based on winning percentage with a victory in any of their final three games. They were blown out by No. 4 Illinois on Tuesday night. But they rebounded with a gritty effort two nights later.

Michigan State will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993.

Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 14 points.

