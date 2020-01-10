No. 19 Michigan survives double overtime against Purdue

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives next to Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan’s seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday.

Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan, which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue, and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.