No. 19 Mich. St. outlasts Minnesota in Big 10 opener

Minnesota forward Eric Curry, left, shoots over Michigan State guard Marcus Bingham Jr. during the first half an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for 19th-ranked Michigan State in a 75-67 victory over Minnesota.

This was the first Big Ten opener for Gophers coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans coach Tom Izzo. Brown had three 3-pointers as the Spartans went 10 for 21 from deep.

The Gophers entered the game with the best 3-point defense in the nation at 23.1% allowed.

The Spartans improved to 8-2 overall.

The Gophers dropped to 7-1. Eric Curry had a career-high 18 points for Minnesota.