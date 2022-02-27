No. 17 Ohio State women defeat MSU, share Big Ten title

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MARCH 22: Alyza Winston #3 of the Michigan State Spartans controls the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, Jacy Sheldon added 13 points and 10 assists, and No. 17 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 61-55 on Sunday and the Buckeyes later claimed a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Iowa defeated conference-leading Michigan 104-80 later Sunday, vaulting the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes into a share of first place on the final day of the regular season.

Mikesell and Sheldon were the only Ohio State players in double figures against Michigan State. Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 19 points. She was 4 for 18 from the field but made all 10 of her free throws.