No. 16 Michigan stays unbeaten with win over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Freshman Hunter Dickinson had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Franz Wagner scored 19 and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten by defeating Maryland 84-73.
The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) trailed 54-50 with 15 minutes left before Dickinson scored nine points in a 23-5 run that turned a close, contentious contest into a runaway. Four technical fouls were called during a first half that ended with Michigan up 46-44.
After the Terrapins clawed back, the Wolverines emphatically answered with Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, leading the charge.
Maryland was seeking to build on Monday night’s upset of No. 6 Wisconsin.