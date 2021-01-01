No. 16 Michigan stays unbeaten with win over Maryland

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) goes to the basket next to Maryland forward Jairus Hamilton (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Freshman Hunter Dickinson had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Franz Wagner scored 19 and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten by defeating Maryland 84-73.

The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) trailed 54-50 with 15 minutes left before Dickinson scored nine points in a 23-5 run that turned a close, contentious contest into a runaway. Four technical fouls were called during a first half that ended with Michigan up 46-44.

After the Terrapins clawed back, the Wolverines emphatically answered with Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, leading the charge.

Maryland was seeking to build on Monday night’s upset of No. 6 Wisconsin.