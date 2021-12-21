No. 11 Michigan St tops Oakland for 5th straight win

by: LARRY LAGE Associated Press

Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland , Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Bingham had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and was one of five double-digit scorers for No. 11 Michigan State in a 90-78 win over Oakland University on Tuesday night.

The Spartans have won five straight for a second time this season, bouncing back from losses to then-No. 3 Kansas to open the season and then-No. 6 Baylor last month.

The Golden Grizzlies lost consecutive games for the first time this year in a season that includes a win over Oklahoma State.

Oakland fell behind by 16 in the second half, but refused to get routed.

