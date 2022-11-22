DETROIT (WOOD) — The NCAA men’s basketball Final Four and national championship will return to Detroit in 2027, the organization announced Tuesday.

It will be the first time the Motor City has hosted the last two rounds of the NCAA Tournament since 2009. Michigan State was the runner-up that year, losing to North Carolina in the championship game 89-72.

According to the NCAA, Ford Field will once again host the games. At the 2009 event, the national championship welcomed 72,922 fans, the fifth most ever.

The NCAA also announced Detroit will host the Midwest regional games in 2024, the ninth time the city has hosted early-round tournament games.

Other Final Four host cities announced Tuesday are Las Vegas in 2029, Indianapolis in 2029 and Arlington, Texas, in 2030.

Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis will host the next four Final Fours.