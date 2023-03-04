EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Michigan State finished the regular season with an 84-78 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Joey Hauser added 16, Tyson Walker 15, Jaden Akins 13 and Malik Hall 10 on Senior Day for the Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who shot 55% and 12 of 20 from the arc, their fourth straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers and 49 over that span.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Bruce Thornton 20, Sean McNeil 11 and Justice Sueing 10 for the Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15), who had a two-game win streak snapped and have lost 10 of their last 12.

Michigan State led by 11 after a Hoggard bucket to open the second half. Ohio State got within three with a 7-0 run that Thornton capped with a 3-pointer with under six minutes left. The Buckeyes didn’t get that close again after Walker drove for a layup and Hoggard added two free throws, the first of 11 points he scored in the final 3 1/2 minutes, including the Spartans’ final five.

Three-pointers by Hoggard, Hall and Tre Holloman were part of an early 13-0 run that broke a tie and put the Spartans in front while the Buckeyes stumbled at the start on 1-of-9 shooting. Michigan State led 43-34 at halftime after shooting 57%, including making 8 of 14 3-point attempts, and Hall leading the way with 10 points.

Michigan State swept the teams’ two meetings. Both now prepare for the Big Ten Tournament that begins Wednesday in Chicago.