NEW YORK (WOOD) — The Michigan State basketball team is preparing to face off against Kansas State at Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16.

On Wednesday, the Spartans were the first Sweet 16 team to take the court at Madison Square Garden to practice, as they get a feel for the court ahead of their matchup. It was a quick turnaround for the team, which played Sunday in Columbus, went back to East Lansing, then got on a flight to New York Tuesday night.

They’re excited for the opportunity and their matchup against Kansas State.

“We are very happy to be here. … There’s only 16 teams left, so you’ve got to enjoy it. Definitely happy to be here,” MSU’s Mady Sissoko said. “Every single game you play is getting harder. … We want to have fun with it, we’re definitely exciting to be here. We are one of those 16 teams, it didn’t just happen like that, we worked for it and we’re very excited to be here.”

The Spartans will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues in all of sports.

“Honestly I think it reminds me how much I would hate to live in a big city, just because of how crazy it is, but I think it’s really cool to see the tourist attractions,” Carson Cooper said. “It’s cool to be in a bigger city every once in a while.”