GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State has found a replacement for longtime women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant.

Bowling Green’s Robyn Fralick was announced as MSU’s sixth head coach Friday.

Fralick’s resume includes five seasons as the head coach of the Falcons women’s basketball program, where they went 69-31 in the last three seasons, including three appearances in the postseason. As the 2021 MAC coach of the year, Fralick was responsible for one of the nation’s top turnarounds that year, doubling the Falcon’s win total from the previous season. She also led BGSU to a 31-7 record this year, matching a conference record for most wins in a single season.

Fralick also made coaching stops at Ashland University, Appalachian State, Western Michigan, and Toledo. As a native of Okemos, Fralick is returning to coach in her home state.

“My family and I are so grateful for this new journey,” said Fralick in a statement. “It is an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community. I would like to thank the Bowling Green community for wrapping their arms around my family and the BGSU women’s basketball squad for giving their best, every day.”

Fralick will be formally introduced at a press conference next week.