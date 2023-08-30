GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State men’s basketball team is hosting a charity exhibition game in October to raise money for relief efforts after Maui wildfires.

The game will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans will face Tennessee.

All proceeds will be donated to Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, which supports relief efforts after wildfires raged through Maui earlier this month, according to a release from MSU.

Head coach Tom Izzo said he hopes fans pack the stadium not only to support the team but to help the Hawaiian community.

“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” Izzo said. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.”

Ticket information, game time and broadcast information will be released at a later date, MSU said.