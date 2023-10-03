EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — This time last season, there was talk of Michigan State basketball potentially missing out on its first NCAA tournament in 25 years. This season, the talk is much different, with MSU expected to start the season as a Top 10, if not Top 5 team.

“I love it. I love it. We’re not 1997, we’re 2023. And the program has earned the right to be a quality program, so if it’s not ranked there, that upsets me more,” said head coach Tom Izzo.

The Spartans ended last season in the Sweet 16, but ceiling for their 2023-24 campaign is much higher. Talks of a national championship weren’t even out of the question.

“If I say yes, that’ll be the headline and I’ll have bulletin board material. If I say no, I don’t believe in my team, so I’ll say I believe. We have a chance to be very good. And I think we have a chance to get what some teams that I’ve coached have gotten to,” said Izzo.

The Spartans haven’t reached the national championship game since 2009, so what makes this year different? Well, a nationally-ranked freshman class will certainly create some buzz, plus the handful of returning veterans that have already tasted success. AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall are included in that group and can feel something special.

“It’s super encouraging, especially us knowing each other for so long, we’ve all been playing together for three years so it’s definitely going to help a lot, and it’s definitely big having been in these situations together, having been in those types of games, it helps a lot,” said Hoggard.

“This year, I’m just really excited, I have an opportunity to help lead some of the younger guys and hopefully win a national championship and that’s what I’m most focused on,” said Hall.

The Spartans officially tip off the season on Nov. 6, but first they’ll welcome fans to the Breslin on Oct. 13 for Midnight Madness. Izzo hopes this annual tradition will bring the community and school together ahead of a year with some major expectations.