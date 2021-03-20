Michigan’s Livers wears shirt with #NotNCAAProperty hashtag

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers wears a T-shirt that reads “#NotNCAAProperty” as he walks off the court with teammates after the first half of a first-round game against Texas Southern in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Michigan standout Isaiah Livers wore a shirt with #NotNCAAProperty written on it at the top-seeded Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament opener against Texas Southern.

Related Content Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

The hashtag is part of a social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.

Livers, who is out with a foot injury, is one of a few prominent Big Ten players leading the movement.

Players have pushed for the NCAA to change rules preventing college athletes from earning money for things like endorsements, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.