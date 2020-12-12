Michigan’s Davis out indefinitely with foot injury

Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) drives on Toledo center Jonathan Komagum (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan forward Austin Davis is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

The school announced his status Friday, saying Davis has a plantar fascia injury from a non-contact movement in the Wolverines’ win over Toledo on Wednesday.

Davis will begin rehabilitation immediately. He is averaging 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson has made a major impact early this season, and now the Wolverines will likely need to rely on him even more.

Michigan hosts Penn State in its Big Ten opener Sunday.