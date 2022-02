Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) reacts after scoring in the paint with Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33) and Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) looking on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Emily Kiser grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 6 Michigan beat fifth-ranked Indiana 65-50 for its second win over a top-five opponent this season.

Michigan scored the opening nine points of the game and never trailed to knock the Hoosiers out of sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference.

The Wolverines had never beaten a top-five team at home, but did win at then-No. 5 Baylor in overtime on Dec. 19.