Michigan, Villanova push past key injuries in Sweet 16 run

NCAA Hoops

by: AARON BEARD Associated Press

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard celebrates at the end of a second-round game against LSU in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 86-78. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova and Michigan have reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 despite major late-season injuries.

The fifth-seeded Wildcats lost starting point guard Collin Gillespie to a serious knee injury in the final week of the regular season. The top-seeded Wolverines lost versatile senior forward Isaiah Livers to a foot injury during the Big Ten Tournament.

Both teams have made adjustments and gotten contributions from teammates to help them overcome the injuries. Villanova faces No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday in the South Region semifinal. Michigan plays Sunday against Florida State in the East Region.

